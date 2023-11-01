ICE (ICE) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ICE metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' should come in at $326.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' of $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' to come in at $560.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other' stands at $107.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions' will likely reach $47.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology' to reach $177.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services' should arrive at $158.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics' will reach $280.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics' at $36.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +63.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' will reach 3,312.28 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,706 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' reaching 414.98 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 393 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' will reach 2,801.24 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,668 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for ICE here>>>



Shares of ICE have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

