ICE (ICE) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.35 billion, up 17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ICE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' at $593.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' will likely reach $515.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +56.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services' of $244.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions' to come in at $52.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology' will reach $184.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services' stands at $167.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics' should arrive at $293.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options' reaching 7,676.50 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.25 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' should come in at 3,032.02 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.32 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' will reach 420.48 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 419 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' to reach 4,224.26 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.51 million in the same quarter last year.



ICE shares have witnessed a change of +4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ICE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

