ICE (ICE) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) will report quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.63 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ICE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' to reach $1.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +32.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' will reach $850.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software' should come in at $220.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics' should arrive at $73.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' reaching 4.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' to come in at 5.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.08 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options' of 10.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.06 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' stands at 591.48 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 459.00 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of contracts traded - Total' will reach 614 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 627 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of contracts traded - Financial futures and options' will reach 305 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 257 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of contracts traded - Agricultural and metals futures and options' will likely reach 37 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of contracts traded - Energy futures and options' at 272 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 342 .

Shares of ICE have experienced a change of +17.7% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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