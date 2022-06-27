Ice hockey-Sedin twins headline Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - Swedish twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who formed one of the best scoring duos in the NHL for nearly two decades with the Vancouver Canucks, were elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday as part of the Class of 2022.

Drafted by the Canucks with the second and third overall picks of the 1999 NHL Draft, the Sedins were lifelong linemates and known for their playmaking abilities.

Henrik is Vancouver's all-time leader in points (1,070), assists (830) and games played (1,330) while Daniel is second in those categories and sits atop the team's goals list (393).

During their NHL careers, the Sedins helped the Canucks reach the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Boston Bruins in the decisive seventh game of the championship series.

On the international stage, the Sedins helped Sweden capture gold in the men's ice hockey competition at the 2006 Turin Olympics and at the 2013 world hockey championship.

"I'm really proud of this special recognition," Daniel Sedin said in a news release issued by the Toronto-based Hall of Fame. "My brother and I came into the league together and to go in with him is extra special."

Swedish forward Daniel Alfredsson, Canadian goalie Roberto Luongo and Riikka Sallinen, who is the first female Finnish player inducted into the Hall of Fame, rounded out the five individuals elected in the player category.

Herb Carnegie, regularly considered the best Black hockey player to never play in the NHL, will be honoured posthumously in the builders category,

The induction celebration for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Toronto.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.