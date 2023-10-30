Ice hockey-Police investigating death of Nottingham Panthers' Johnson

Adds neck guard mandate in paragraphs 8-11

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Police are investigating the death of Nottingham Panthers ice-hockey player Adam Johnson on Saturday after what the club described as a "freak accident" during a game, South Yorkshire Police said on Monday.

Johnson, 29, received emergency treatment following the incident in the clash with Sheffield Steelers in Sheffield, England, and his club announced the tragic death on Sunday.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the club said.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement regarding the incident.

"We were called at 8.25pm on Saturday 28 October to reports that a player had been seriously injured during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield," they said.

"Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services and one man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), which is the sport's governing body in England and Wales, said on Monday the safety of players must take precedence above all else and made neck guards mandatory from Jan. 1 for all on-ice activities.

The EIHA did not make the neck guards mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues but made a "strong recommendation" that players at all levels across English Ice Hockey start using a neck guard.

"It is unacceptable for any player to lose their life while playing sport," the EIHA said in a news release.

"Our responsibility is not only to avert the recurrence of such a heart-breaking accident, but also to pre-emptively address other foreseeable incidents in the future."

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes; Additional reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)

