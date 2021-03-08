Ice hockey-NWHL to play out virus-hit season in Boston

March 8 (Reuters) - The National Women's Hockey League, which last month suspended its season due to a COVID-19 outbreak across some teams, said on Monday it will complete the abbreviated campaign over two days later this month in Boston.

Daily COVID-19 testing will be administered for all players and staff and there will be no fans in attendance for semi-final action on March 26 and the following day's Isobel Cup Final, the NWHL said in a news release.

Top-seeded Toronto will face Boston in the first semi-final followed by a clash between Minnesota and Connecticut.

The six-team NWHL had originally planned to hold the entire two-week regular season and playoffs in Lake Placid, New York, but were forced to suspend play on the eve of the semi-finals because of positive tests for the novel coronavirus.

This time around, the NWHL said play returns with "enhanced health and safety protocols and enforcement."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

