Ice hockey-Former NHL player Koltsov dies in 'apparent suicide', Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI, March 19 (Reuters) - Konstantin Koltsov, the Belarusian former pro ice hockey player and boyfriend of tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, died in an "apparent suicide" the Miami-Dade police department said on Tuesday, adding there was no evidence of foul play.

Police said in a statement sent to Reuters that they had responded to a call on Monday at a Miami resort about reports of a man jumping off a balcony.

"At approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony," said the Miami Dade police department.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov.

"No foul play is suspected."

The former forward, who was 42, played for the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and spent parts of three seasons with the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006.

The Penguins confirmed Koltsov's death and offered the team's condolences on social media platform X.

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov," the NHL team said.

"The native of Belarus was the Penguins' first round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006 playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was team mate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season."

SABALENKA PRACTISES

Fellow Belarusian Sabalenka, the world number two and Australian Open champion, is in Miami for a WTA event.

The 25-year-old has not so far withdrawn from the Miami Open and was spotted on the Hard Rock Stadium practice courts on Tuesday, with posts on multiple media platforms showing Sabalenka hard at work under the Florida sun.

With a first round bye she will have time to decide whether to play in the Miami event with her opening match not scheduled until Thursday or Friday.

If Sabalenka does not withdraw she will face either Romanian wildcard Simona Halep, who is returning from a doping ban, or Spain's Paula Badosa.

Sabalenka and Koltsov were first linked in June 2021, according to People magazine, and she has frequently posted photos of them together on her Instagram account.

"I love you @koltsov2021," she wrote in one post that included heart and other emojis. "Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.

"I hope we will have everything we planned I love you," she wrote.

Koltsov also applauded Sabalenka after she won her second consecutive Australian Open title in January.

