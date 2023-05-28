News & Insights

Ice Hockey-Canada defeat Germany to win World Championship gold

May 28, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

TAMPERE, Finland, May 28 (Reuters) - Canada beat Germany 5-2 to win gold at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere on Sunday, securing a 28th title in the competition.

The teams were tied at 2-2 after the first two periods at the Nokia Arena, but Germany could not sustain the pace as the Canadians dominated the third period with three goals, claiming their second gold medal in three years.

Despite Germany's hopes of clinching a first-ever World Championship title, they had to settle for their first silver at the annual event since 1953.

Latvia won their first ice hockey World Championship medal earlier on Sunday after holding on for a 4-3 win over the United States in Tampere to claim bronze.

