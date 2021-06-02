US Markets

Ice hockey-Calgary to host postponed women's world championships

Contributor
Steve Keating Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The women's ice hockey world championships, postponed early this year because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Halifax, have been rescheduled for Aug. 20-31 and moved to Calgary, Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Wednesday.

June 2 (Reuters) - The women's ice hockey world championships, postponed early this year because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Halifax, have been rescheduled for Aug. 20-31 and moved to Calgary, Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Wednesday.

As teams were preparing to arrive in Canada for the May 6-16 tournament the Nova Scotia provincial government ruled that the 10-country competition could not go ahead due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

"Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the IIHF Women’s World Championship in April, Hockey Canada’s ongoing priority has been to host the event this year, and we have remained committed to running a world-class event in Canada,” Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer with Hockey Canada said in a statement.

“A tremendous amount of work and collaboration with Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services has taken place to ensure the event will be held in a safe and secure manner."

With Canada emerging from a third wave of the virus, Hockey Canada said teams arriving in Calgary would go straight into quarantine, before practices and possible pre-tournament games.

It will be the eighth time Canada has staged the championships. Last year's championships were cancelled because of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Clare Fallon)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular