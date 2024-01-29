ICE global and commodities derivatives open interest hits record high

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N said on Monday that its global futures and options markets along with its derivatives in the commodities and energy segments logged all-time high open interest last week.

ICE, which operates various stock and futures exchanges, said its global futures and options markets reached a record open interest of 87.2 million contracts on Jan. 25. Its commodities futures and options markets hit record open interest of 61.5 million contracts.

ICE's energy futures and options portfolio set a record open interest of 56 million contracts on Jan. 24, while its energy futures hit record open interest of 33 million contracts. TTF natural gas futures and options achieved a record open interest of 3.6 million contracts, up 93% year-on-year, it said.

On Jan. 18, ICE hit a series of single-day volume records in its options markets, including 1.8 million contracts in commodities options, 1.7 million contracts in energy options, and 1.5 million contracts across its natural gas options markets.

On the same day, ICE's Henry Hub natural gas options touched a new high volume of 1.4 million contracts, up 58% year-on-year.

ICE said its Henry Hub market offers the most liquid markets to manage exposure to U.S. natural gas prices, "with participants drawn to the liquidity available out to October 2033."

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

