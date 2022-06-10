ICE Futures Europe to exclude Russian products from gasoil deliveries next year

June 10 (Reuters) - The Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N will amend terms of its low sulphur gasoil contract to exclude product of Russian origin or exported from the country from gasoil deliveries with effect from January 2023, ICE Futures Europe said on Friday.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

