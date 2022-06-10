US Markets
ICE Futures Europe to exclude Russian products from gasoil deliveries next year

Swati Verma Reuters
The Intercontinental Exchange will amend terms of its low sulphur gasoil contract to exclude product of Russian origin or exported from the country from gasoil deliveries with effect from January 2023, ICE Futures Europe said on Friday.

