ICE exchange to continue hosting UK emission auctions in 2023/24

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N has been appointed by the British Government to continue hosting UK carbon allowance auctions during 2023 and 2024, it said on Friday.

Britain began trading carbon permits under its own domestic emissions trading scheme (ETS) in May 2021, having left the European Union's ETS in connection with the country's exit from the EU.

ICE has been running the auctions on behalf of the British government since the launch, with 151,824,500 UK emission allowances sold through the auctions, equal to 151 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent gas, the exchange said.

The 2023 auction calendar will be published at 1600 GMT on its website, ICE added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

