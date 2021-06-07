ICE exchange suspends European carbon trading after migration to Endex

By Nora Buli

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Trading of European emission allowances on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) ICE.N is currently suspended due to technical issues on the first day of trading migration to the ICE Endex platform, the exchange said.

"We are aware that EUA and EUAA markets are experiencing technical issues. These markets have been closed whilst a resolution is being worked on," the exchange told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Monday marked the start of trading of European carbon futures and options on Ice's Netherlands-based exchange in Amsterdam, following a Brexit-influenced migration from London.

It was not yet clear when trading could resume, a spokeswoman for the exchange said.

Before the suspension, trading in the EUA benchmark Dec-21 contract CFI2Zc1 was volatile, falling from 50.19 euros per tonne at opening to a low of 48.52 euros/tonne. It last traded at 49.55 euros/tonne.

Trading of British emission allowances, which started last month, is being operated from London and not affected by the current issue, the spokeswoman said.

