ICE exchange suspends European carbon trading after migration to Endex

Contributor
Nora Buli Reuters
Published

Trading of European emission allowances on the ICE exchange is currently suspended due to technical issues on the first day of trading migration to the ICE Endex platform, the exchange said.

By Nora Buli

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Trading of European emission allowances on the ICE exchange is currently suspended due to technical issues on the first day of trading migration to the ICE Endex platform, the exchange said.

"We are aware that EUA and EUAA markets are experiencing technical issues. These markets have been closed whilst a resolution is being worked on," the exchange told Reuters in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More