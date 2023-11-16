News & Insights

ICE Dec white sugar delivery totals 262,750 metric tons

November 16, 2023

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A total of 262,750 metric tons of white sugar has been tendered against the December contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Thursday.

The December contract expired on Wednesday.

The total comprised 41,650 tons from the United Arab Emirates, 39,100 tons from India and 182,000 tons from Brazil.

The buyers were Macquarie Bank Ltd (192,750 tons) and Marex Financial (70,000 tons).

The sellers were ADM Investor Services (41,650 tons), StoneX Financial (39,100), Marex Financial (25,000) and BNP Paribas SA (157,000).

