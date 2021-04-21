ICE canola futures surge to record for second straight day
All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 21 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures surged to a record high for the second straight day on Wednesday, lifted by tight Canadian supplies and robust demand for oilseeds.
* Cash prices to Canadian farmers continue to rise, as commercials try to entice growers to sell remaining supplies, causing the futures to climb, a market source said.
* July canola RSN1 added $11.70 to $819.10 per tonne.
* The May contract RSK1, trading in lower volume ahead of expiry on May 14, set a record nearby price of $880.10.
* Canada's agriculture ministry estimated canola plantings to rise 4% from last year to 21.6 million acres.
* Trade expects, on average, Canadian canola plantings of 22.6 million acres, up from 20.8 million a year ago, according to a Reuters survey. Statistics Canada will issue its planting intentions report on April 27.
* July-November canola spread traded 3,016 times.
* U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed to multi-year highs, supported by firm cash markets as old-crop supplies dwindle and weather issues threaten prospects for the 2021 harvests. GRA/
* Euronext August rapeseed futures /COMQ1 and Malaysian July palm oil futures /FCPON1 climbed.
* China issued guidelines recommending the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, a measure that could reshape the flow of grains into the world's top corn and soybean buyer.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Cooney)
((rod.nickel@tr.com;(1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.tr.com@reuters.net)@RodNickel_Rtrs))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
