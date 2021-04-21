Commodities

ICE canola futures surge to record for second straight day

ICE canola futures surged to a record high for the second straight day on Wednesday, lifted by tight Canadian supplies and robust demand for oilseeds.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 21 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures surged to a record high for the second straight day on Wednesday, lifted by tight Canadian supplies and robust demand for oilseeds.

* Cash prices to Canadian farmers continue to rise, as commercials try to entice growers to sell remaining supplies, causing the futures to climb, a market source said.

* July canola RSN1 added $11.70 to $819.10 per tonne.

* The May contract RSK1, trading in lower volume ahead of expiry on May 14, set a record nearby price of $880.10.

* Canada's agriculture ministry estimated canola plantings to rise 4% from last year to 21.6 million acres.

* Trade expects, on average, Canadian canola plantings of 22.6 million acres, up from 20.8 million a year ago, according to a Reuters survey. Statistics Canada will issue its planting intentions report on April 27.

* July-November canola spread traded 3,016 times.

* U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed to multi-year highs, supported by firm cash markets as old-crop supplies dwindle and weather issues threaten prospects for the 2021 harvests. GRA/

* Euronext August rapeseed futures /COMQ1 and Malaysian July palm oil futures /FCPON1 climbed.

* China issued guidelines recommending the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, a measure that could reshape the flow of grains into the world's top corn and soybean buyer.

