Commodities

ICE canola futures plunge in grains and oilseed selloff

Contributors
Rod Nickel Reuters
Manitoba Reuters
Published

ICE canola futures plunged on Thursday with U.S. grains and oilseeds in a profit-taking setback after their rise to record highs.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 13 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures plunged on Thursday with U.S. grains and oilseeds in a profit-taking setback after their rise to record highs.

* The high prices have curtailed demand for canola, and technical charts also signaled commodity funds to liquidate their long positions in the nearby contract, a broker said.

* July canola RSN1 fell by the expanded daily limit $45 or 5.2% to $857.30 per tonne.

* Most-active November canola RSX1 fell $17.80 to $736.90 per tonne.

* Dry Canadian conditions have underpinned the November futures this spring. However, overall crop planting in the province of Saskatchewan is 38% complete, well ahead of the norm. GRO/SAS

* July-November canola spread traded 3,412 times.

* Euronext August rapeseed futures /COMQ1 also dropped.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((rod.nickel@tr.com;(1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.tr.com@reuters.net)@RodNickel_Rtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular