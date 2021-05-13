ICE canola futures plunge in grains and oilseed selloff

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 13 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures plunged on Thursday with U.S. grains and oilseeds in a profit-taking setback after their rise to record highs.

* The high prices have curtailed demand for canola, and technical charts also signaled commodity funds to liquidate their long positions in the nearby contract, a broker said.

* July canola RSN1 fell by the expanded daily limit $45 or 5.2% to $857.30 per tonne.

* Most-active November canola RSX1 fell $17.80 to $736.90 per tonne.

* Dry Canadian conditions have underpinned the November futures this spring. However, overall crop planting in the province of Saskatchewan is 38% complete, well ahead of the norm. GRO/SAS

* July-November canola spread traded 3,412 times.

* Euronext August rapeseed futures /COMQ1 also dropped.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Marguerita Choy)

rod.nickel@tr.com

