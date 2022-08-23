ICE canola futures hit 1-week high, lifted by gains in U.S. crops

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 23 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures rose on Tuesday to a fresh one-week high, pulled higher by larger gains for U.S. soybeans and grains.

* Canola's gains lagged those of other crops because it appears overbought with the Canadian harvest looking average-sized, a trader said. Canadian farmers have been patient sellers to the cash market, helping prices rally at times, he said.

* November canola RSX2 added $3.60 to settle at $850.40 per tonne.

* U.S. soybean and corn futures surged as a report on crop conditions and a tour of the Midwest raised concerns that the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. GRA/

* Statistics Canada will report on Monday estimates for Canadian crop production. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada this week estimated 2022-23 canola output at 18.4 million tonnes.

* The November-January canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 3,761 times.

* Euronext November rapeseed futures /COMX2 also climbed.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com;(1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.tr.com@reuters.net)@RodNickel_Rtrs))

