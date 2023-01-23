Commodities

ICE canola futures fall to nearly two-month low

Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

January 23, 2023 — 02:52 pm EST

Written by Rod Nickel for Reuters ->

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 23 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures dropped on Monday to a nearly two-month low, pressured by weak export demand and falling soybean prices.

* Some commercial dealers think China, a brisk buyer of Canadian canola earlier this year, may have covered its needs and that canola looks overpriced compared with other countries' supplies, a trader said.

* March canola RSH3 lost $6.20 to settle at $806.70 per tonne, ending lower for the fourth straight session.

* March canola slipped as low as $803.20, the weakest price of a most-active contract since Nov. 28.

* March-May canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 2,937 times.

* Chicago soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks as rainfall in Argentina's parched growing areas diminished concerns over crop damage. GRA/

* Euronext May rapeseed futures /COMK3 also tumbled. It has been pressured by large European Union imports and German plans to phase out crop-based biofuels.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((rod.nickel@tr.com;(1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.tr.com@reuters.net)@RodNickel_Rtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.