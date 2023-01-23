ICE canola futures fall to nearly two-month low

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 23 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures dropped on Monday to a nearly two-month low, pressured by weak export demand and falling soybean prices.

* Some commercial dealers think China, a brisk buyer of Canadian canola earlier this year, may have covered its needs and that canola looks overpriced compared with other countries' supplies, a trader said.

* March canola RSH3 lost $6.20 to settle at $806.70 per tonne, ending lower for the fourth straight session.

* March canola slipped as low as $803.20, the weakest price of a most-active contract since Nov. 28.

* March-May canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 2,937 times.

* Chicago soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks as rainfall in Argentina's parched growing areas diminished concerns over crop damage. GRA/

* Euronext May rapeseed futures /COMK3 also tumbled. It has been pressured by large European Union imports and German plans to phase out crop-based biofuels.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

