ICE canola futures end mixed amid active spreads

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 19 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures ended mixed on Friday, with the bulk of the day's trading volume consisting of spreads and as outside markets including U.S. soyoil gained while Euronext rapeseed futures and soybeans ended flat to lower.

* Demand from crushers and exporters remained tepid ahead of the autumn harvest as supplies are expected to rise to ample levels in the coming weeks. Canola prices exceeding $800 per tonne are also above historical levels in the years when supplies are more abundant, a trader said.

* November canola RSX2 settled $3.00 higher at $818.40 per tonne. The contract was down 5.2% in the week, its steepest drop in two months.

* Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures Sv1 traded on both sides of the previous day's close on Friday but finished near unchanged on the day. Soyoil futures BOv1 gained 2.2%.

* Euronext November rapeseed futures /COMX2 were down about 0.3% on Friday.

