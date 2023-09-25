ICE canola futures drop to nearly 3-month low, weighed down by soyoil fall

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 25 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures dipped on Monday to a nearly three-month low, pressured by a plunge in soybean oil, limited demand for Canadian exports and talk of better than expected Canadian yields.

* Canola's losses were smaller on a percentage basis than those of soyoil as Canadian farmers are reluctant sellers of their harvest at deteriorating prices, a trader said.

* November canola RSX3 lost $11.10 to settle at $710.90 per metric ton, posting the contract's third straight loss.

* November-January canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 6,691 times.

* Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied after trading lower earlier due to harvest pressure. GRA/

* Euronext November rapeseed futures /COMX3 eased.

