ICE canola futures drop to nearly 3-month low, weighed down by soyoil fall

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 25 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures dipped on Monday to a nearly three-month low, pressured by a plunge in soybean oil, limited demand for Canadian exports and talk of better than expected Canadian yields.
* Canola's losses were smaller on a percentage basis than those of soyoil as Canadian farmers are reluctant sellers of their harvest at deteriorating prices, a trader said.
* November canola RSX3 lost $11.10 to settle at $710.90 per metric ton, posting the contract's third straight loss.
* November-January canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 6,691 times.
* Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied after trading lower earlier due to harvest pressure. GRA/
* Euronext November rapeseed futures /COMX3 eased.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((rod.nickel@tr.com;(+1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.tr.com@reuters.net)@RodNickel_Rtrs))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.