Commodities

ICE canola futures dip, halting 3-day rally

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

ICE canola futures dipped on Wednesday, halting a three-day rally.

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 24 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures dipped on Wednesday, halting a three-day rally.

* Canola is under pressure from speculator selling, a trader said.

* November canola RSX2 gave up $6.80 to settle at $843.60 per tonne. Earlier, the contract touched its highest price since Aug. 15.

* Statistics Canada will on Monday report estimates for Canadian crop production. The industry expects, on average, canola production of 19.6 million tonnes, up from 12.6 million in the previous year, when severe drought reduced the harvest.

* November-January canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 5,173 times.

* U.S. soybean futures Sv1 eased on profit-taking after rallying to a three-week high during the overnight trading session. GRA/

* Euronext November rapeseed futures /COMX2 also declined.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com;(1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.tr.com@reuters.net)@RodNickel_Rtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular