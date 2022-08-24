ICE canola futures dip, halting 3-day rally

All figures in Canadian dollars unless noted

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 24 (Reuters) - ICE canola futures dipped on Wednesday, halting a three-day rally.

* Canola is under pressure from speculator selling, a trader said.

* November canola RSX2 gave up $6.80 to settle at $843.60 per tonne. Earlier, the contract touched its highest price since Aug. 15.

* Statistics Canada will on Monday report estimates for Canadian crop production. The industry expects, on average, canola production of 19.6 million tonnes, up from 12.6 million in the previous year, when severe drought reduced the harvest.

* November-January canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 5,173 times.

* U.S. soybean futures Sv1 eased on profit-taking after rallying to a three-week high during the overnight trading session. GRA/

* Euronext November rapeseed futures /COMX2 also declined.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com;(1 204 230 6043)(Reuters Messaging: rod.nickel.tr.com@reuters.net)@RodNickel_Rtrs))

