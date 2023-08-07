News & Insights

Markets
BKI

ICE, Black Knight, FTC Agree To Dismiss Fed Court Case; Black Knight Up In Pre-market

August 07, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a financial data company and stock exchange, and Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) a software company announced on Monday that the Federal Trade Commission or FTC has agreed to dismiss the preliminary injunction proceedings in the United States District Court seeking to block ICE's acquisition of Black Knight.

ICE and Black Knight have entered into an agreement with the FTC to refrain from closing ICE's acquisition of Black Knight on the tenth calendar day after the parties sign an Agreement Containing Consent Order or ACCO.

The agreement provides certain deadlines and milestones for a mutually acceptable ACCO by August 25. If the parties involved do not sign an ACCO by that time, any party may unilaterally terminate the agreement within three calendar days by written notice to all parties.

Both companies have entered into divestiture agreements to secure regulatory clearance for ICE's proposed acquisition of Black Knight.

In pre-market activity, ICE shares are trading at $111.31 down 2.36% and Black Knight shares are trading at $74.51 up 4.21% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKI
ICE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.