News & Insights

US Markets
ICE

ICE, Black Knight agree with FTC to dismiss court case against proposed deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 07, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on Black Knight divestiture

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)ICE.N and mortgage data vendor Black Knight BKI.N said on Monday they have agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to dismiss a federal court case against their proposed deal.

The agreement comes a month after Black Knight agreed to sell a second unit to soothe regulatory concerns over its $11.7 billion proposed buyout by ICE.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICE
BKI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.