ICE, Black Knight agree with FTC to dismiss court case against proposed deal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)ICE.N and mortgage data vendor Black Knight BKI.N said on Monday they have agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to dismiss a federal court case against their proposed deal.

The agreement comes a month after Black Knight agreed to sell a second unit to soothe regulatory concerns over its $11.7 billion proposed buyout by ICE.

