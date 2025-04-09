$ICCT stock is up 41% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ICCT stock has now risen 41% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $56,859,250 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ICCT:
$ICCT Insider Trading Activity
$ICCT insiders have traded $ICCT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLOBAL INC. FUNDAMENTAL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,410,000 shares for an estimated $602,125.
- ROBERT P MCDERMOTT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 276,785 shares for an estimated $49,421 and 0 sales.
$ICCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $ICCT stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 176,538 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $441,345
- DESTINY WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 101,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,187
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 66,877 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,192
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 54,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,305
- SUNCOAST EQUITY MANAGEMENT removed 34,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,190
- SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC removed 31,256 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,140
- MARINER, LLC removed 23,826 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,565
