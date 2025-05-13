$ICCT stock is up 105% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ICCT stock has now risen 105% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $254,725,845 of trading volume.

$ICCT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ICCT:

$ICCT insiders have traded $ICCT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC SCHONFELD has made 3 purchases buying 146,800 shares for an estimated $372,143 and 5 sales selling 173,778 shares for an estimated $379,089 .

and 5 sales selling 173,778 shares for an estimated . GLOBAL INC. FUNDAMENTAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,010,000 shares for an estimated $270,725 .

. ROBERT P MCDERMOTT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 276,785 shares for an estimated $49,421 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ICCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ICCT stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ICCT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.