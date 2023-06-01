ICCO widens cocoa deficit forecast to 142,000 tonnes for 2022/23 season

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Thursday widened its deficit forecast for the current 2022/23 (October-September) season to 142,000 tonnes, up from 60,000 tonnes previously.

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly report, said it now sees global production rising just 3.4% year-on-year to 4.980 million tonnes this season.

It previously forecast a rise of 4.1% to 5.02 million.

Global grindings, a measure of demand, are meanwhile seen rising 1.5% year-on-year to 5.072 million tonnes, versus a previous forecast for a fall of 0.6% to 5.027 million.

The projected deficit for the 2022/23 season was much wider than a median forecast of 70,000 tonnes in a Reuters poll issued in February.

"Cocoa grindings are envisaged to be positive despite the uncertainty about the global macroeconomy," the ICCO said.

It added that, on the other hand, yields for the remainder of the 2022/23 crop, as well as for the 2023/24 crop will depend on the intensity of the predicted El Nino weather event.

Cocoa yields are known to decline dramatically during a strong El Nino.

Looking back at the prior 2021/22 season, the ICCO trimmed its deficit forecast to 225,000 tonnes from 287,000 tonnes, thanks to a sharp downward revision to grindings.

It noted cocoa exchange stocks are building up even as top producers reduce bean exports and increase semi-finished product shipments as they continue to build up local capacity to process beans.

The ICCO sees production in top producer Ivory Coast this season rising 4% to 2.20 million tonnes, slightly below a previous forecast of 2.23 million amid heightened fears over a potential swollen shoot virus outbreak.

In No. 2 producer Ghana, production is still seen up 10% at 750,000 tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Sharon Singleton)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.