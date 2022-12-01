Commodities

ICCO increases forecast for 2021/22 global cocoa deficit

December 01, 2022 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Thursday upwardly revised its forecast for a global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September) to 306,000 tonnes, driven by a reduced outlook for output in Ivory Coast.

The inter-governmental body had previously forecast there would be a global deficit of 230,000 tonnes.

The ICCO, in a quarterly update, cut its forecast for global production in 2021/22 by 67,000 tonnes to 4.82 million tonnes.

Ivory Coast's production was seen at 2.121 million tonnes, down 79,000 tonnes from a previous forecast of 2.2 million tonnes.

There were minor upward revisions for some countries, including Cameroon, whose production was seen at 295,000 tonnes versus 290,000 tonnes previously.

Global grindings in 2021/22 were seen at 5.08 million tonnes, up 10,000 tonnes from the ICCO's previous forecast.

