ICCO expects global cocoa deficit of 116,000 T for 2022/23 season

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Friday forecast a global cocoa deficit of 116,000 metric tons in the current 2022/23 season (October-September), down from a previous projection of a deficit of 142,000 tons.

The revised deficit is slightly smaller than the median forecast of 128,000 tons in a Reuters poll of analysts and traders issued earlier this week.

The ICCO's revision was driven by a cut to global grindings of 67,000 tons, to 5.005 million tons.

The revision was partially offset by a cut to expected global production of 42,000 tons, to 4.938 million.

"The post COVID-19 pandemic recovery seen in grindings during the last season seems to be losing steam especially in the traditional consuming regions, namely Europe, North America and Southeast Asia," the ICCO said in a quarterly update.

Global grindings are now seen just 0.2% above the prior season.

The downward revision to production was driven by a diminished outlook for Ghana where a crop of 700,000 tons was seen, down from 750,000 tons seen previously.

The ICCO said cross-border trading, adverse changes in temperatures and rainfall patterns and a lack of vital inputs had taken a heavy toll on Ghana's cocoa production.

"The depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi has...contributed to trans-border sales of Ghanaian cocoa beans. At the time of writing, buyers in neighbouring countries were reported to be procuring cocoa beans at prices higher than the going rate in Ghana," the report said.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Evans and Mike Harrison)

