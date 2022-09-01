ICCO expects 2021/22 global cocoa deficit of 230,000 T
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Thursday forecast a 230,000-tonne global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September), up from a previous projection of a deficit of 174,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Heinrich)
