ICCO expects 2021/22 global cocoa deficit of 230,000 T

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Thursday forecast a 230,000-tonne global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September), up from a previous projection of a deficit of 174,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Heinrich)

