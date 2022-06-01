Commodities

ICCO expects 2021/22 global cocoa deficit of 174,000 T

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Wednesday forecast a 174,000 tonne global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September), down slightly from a previous projection of 181,000 tonnes.

The inter-governmental body's quarterly update estimated that there was a global cocoa surplus of 215,000 tonnes in 2020/21.

The ICCO put 2021/22 production at 4.92 million tonnes, down 6% from the previous season, while grindings were estimated to have risen by 1.5% to 5.05 million tonnes.

