ICCO estimates 2020/21 global cocoa surplus at 212,000 T

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Cocoa Organization on Tuesday estimated that there was a global cocoa surplus of 212,000 tonnes for the 2020/21 season (October-September), down from a previous projection of 230,000 tonnes.

The inter-governmental body's quarterly update put global production at 5.175 million tonnes, up 34,000 tonnes from its previous forecast and now 9.3% above the previous season.

Production in Africa surged during the season, with record crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana.

In the latest update, there were small upward revisions to 2020/21 crops in Ivory Coast (2.248 million tonnes versus 2.225 million tonnes seen previously) and Ghana (1.047 million tonnes versus 1.040 million tonnes).

The crop estimate for Indonesia, however, was cut to 180,000 tonnes from 200,000 tonnes.

"Despite revitalisation initiatives from the government and international agencies, dry weather and farmers switching to other crops were detrimental to Indonesia’s production," the ICCO said.

Global grindings in 2020/21 were seen at 4.911 million tonnes, up 51,000 tonnes from the ICCO's previous forecast and now 4.3% above the previous season.

"Notwithstanding the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the opening of economies worldwide in 2021 has stimulated the overall recovery observed in the 2020/21 season’s grindings," the ICCO said.

