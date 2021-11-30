ICCO estimates 2020/21 global cocoa surplus at 212,000 T

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Cocoa Organization on Tuesday estimated that there was a global cocoa surplus of 212,000 tonnes for the 2020/21 season (October-September), down from a previous projection of 230,000 tonnes.

The inter-governmental body's quarterly update put the season's production at 5.175 million tonnes, up 9.3%, while grindings were estimated to have jumped by 4.3% to 4.91 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

