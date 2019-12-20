ICBC Standard aborts plan to shut base metals unit

By Florence Tan and Pratima Desai

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - ICBC Standard Bank SBKJLS.UL has abandoned proposals to shut its base metals business and instead plans to merge it with the precious metals unit to cut costs, the bank told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The bank, a joint venture between Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS and Africa's largest lender Standard Bank SBKJ.J, is a major participant in base metals markets globally.

It is restructuring after posting a net loss of almost $130 million in first-half 2019 and in early November mooted the idea of cutting jobs and shutting its base metals trading and equities businesses.

