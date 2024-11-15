News & Insights

ICBC Announces Resignation of Chief Business Officer

November 15, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has announced the resignation of its Chief Business Officer, Ms. Xiong Yan, due to her age. Ms. Yan, who has been instrumental in advancing the bank’s institutional banking and other sectors, leaves the position amicably without any pending issues. The Board expressed gratitude for her diligent contributions during her tenure.

