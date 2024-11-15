ICBC Announces Resignation of Chief Business Officer

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has announced the resignation of its Chief Business Officer, Ms. Xiong Yan, due to her age. Ms. Yan, who has been instrumental in advancing the bank’s institutional banking and other sectors, leaves the position amicably without any pending issues. The Board expressed gratitude for her diligent contributions during her tenure.

For further insights into HK:1398 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.