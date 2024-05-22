News & Insights

Stocks

ICBC Announces Leadership Appointments

May 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Liu Jun as President, alongside his nomination for Executive Director and Vice Chairman, subject to shareholder approval. His term as a director will last three years, with director and management remuneration plans adhering to relevant regulations and requiring Shareholders’ General Meeting consent. Mr. Liu Jun’s appointment aligns with corporate governance guidelines, with no disqualifications or conflicting relationships reported.

For further insights into HK:1398 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDCBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.