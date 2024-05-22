ICBC Announces Leadership Appointments

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Liu Jun as President, alongside his nomination for Executive Director and Vice Chairman, subject to shareholder approval. His term as a director will last three years, with director and management remuneration plans adhering to relevant regulations and requiring Shareholders’ General Meeting consent. Mr. Liu Jun’s appointment aligns with corporate governance guidelines, with no disqualifications or conflicting relationships reported.

