ICBC Announces Key Resolutions for 2024 Meeting

November 08, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has announced its third extraordinary general meeting for 2024, where key resolutions such as the interim profit distribution plan and a financial bond issuance plan will be discussed. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate in the decision-making process, with dividends expected to be paid early next year if approved.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
