ICBC to Announce Third-Quarter Results via Teleconference

October 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is set to release its third-quarter results for 2024 through a teleconference scheduled for October 30. Investors and stakeholders are invited to participate and can submit questions prior to the event or engage in real-time discussions during the call. This provides an opportunity for investors to gain insights into ICBC’s financial performance and operational status.

