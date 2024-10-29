News & Insights

iCandy Interactive’s Financial Leap and Strategic Moves

iCandy Interactive Ltd (AU:ICI) has released an update.

iCandy Interactive Ltd has reported a 52% increase in net cash from operations for the quarter ended September 2024, marking a significant financial improvement. The company’s AAA game art studio, Lemon Sky Studios, continues to secure contracts while its mobile games segment launched new titles, including Snaky Cat and CryptantCrab Prime. In a strategic move, iCandy also decided to shut down Flying Sheep Studios to enhance its financial standing.

