Icahn's investment firm sinks further, down 40% since Hindenburg attack

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 03, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

May 3 (Reuters) - Shares of activist investor Carl Icahn's investment firm lost nearly a fifth of their value on Wednesday, adding to a 20% decline a day earlier following short seller Hindenburg Research's scathing attack on the company.

Icahn Enterprises LP's IEP.O shares hit an intraday low of $31.78 - their lowest in more than a decade. The stock is down nearly 39% since the release of the report.

Hindenburg accused the company of over-valuing its holdings and relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends. Icahn called the report "self-serving."

The attack has landed the famed corporate raider in uncharted waters. Known for his face-offs with industry heavyweights like McDonald's Corp MCD.N, the 87-year old Icahn has seldom found himself on the wrong side of an activist feud.

Since its release on Tuesday, the report has wiped $7.5 billion off Icahn's fortune, leaving him with a net worth of $10.8 billion, according to Forbes.

