Icahn taps former GE exec Kekedjian as CEO of Icahn Enterprises - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former General Electric Co executive Aris Kekedjian will be named chief executive officer of Icahn Enterprises LP, activist investor Carl Icahn told the Wall Street Journal.

April 4 (Reuters) - Former General Electric Co GE.N executive Aris Kekedjian will be named chief executive officer of Icahn Enterprises LP IEP.O, activist investor Carl Icahn told the Wall Street Journal.

Kekedjian, who was the U.S. conglomerate's chief investment officer until 2019, will be appointed as Icahn Enterprises's CEO and chief operating officer on Monday, Icahn said in an interview with the paper.

Current CEO Keith Cozza and Chief Financial Officer SungHwan Cho are leaving the firm, which houses both Icahn's investment fund and a collection of companies he controls, the WSJ said.

A factor in their departure was neither Cozza nor Cho planned to relocate to the Miami area, where Icahn and the firm recently moved, according to the report.

A new CFO will be named at a later date, the WSJ added.

Icahn Enterprises LP did not respond to Reuters' request for comments early on Sunday.

