Icahn to seek CVR Energy stake increase, raise funds from lower payout, WSJ says

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) will seek to add to its largest holding CVR Energy (CVI) where it currently has a 66% stake of shares outstanding, The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas reports, citing drafts of statements that Icahn and his firm plan to release Friday. The report notes however that to fund the increased stake, Icahn Enterprises will cut its own dividend in half.

