Icahn plans to nominate two directors to Kroger board

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

March 29 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N said on Tuesday that activist investor Carl Icahn has submitted an intent to nominate two director candidates for election to the supermarket chain's board, citing concerns around animal welfare in the company's supply chain.

Icahn previously made a similar push at McDonald's Corp MCD.N in February, nominating two members to its board of directors in an escalating fight over the treatment of pigs by the burger chain's suppliers.

Kroger said it is not directly involved in raising or the processing of any animals.

Icahn has nominated Alexis Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández to stand for election at Kroger's board.

