Icahn Group lowers stake in FirstEnergy, vacates board seat

December 11, 2023 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by Roshia Sabu and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Icahn Group has reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy FE.N below 1.5%, which forced billionaire investor Carl Icahn's firm to give up a board seat under an agreement between the companies, according to a regulatory filing.

Andrew Teno, a member of the board, has tendered his resignation, the filing added.

The U.S. utility had agreed to give two board seats to Icahn's representatives in 2021 and said it will appoint Icahn Capital employees Andrew Teno and Jesse Lynn to the board.

The Akron, Ohio-based utility serves more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.

