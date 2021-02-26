Markets
IEP

Icahn Enterprises Turns To Profit In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to limited partners was $143 million or $0.61 per depositary unit, compared to a net loss of $154 million or $0.74 per unit last year.

Quarterly revenues rose to $2.75 billion from $2.62 billion last year.

On February 24, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about April 28, 2021 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More