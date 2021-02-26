Icahn Enterprises Turns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to limited partners was $143 million or $0.61 per depositary unit, compared to a net loss of $154 million or $0.74 per unit last year.

Quarterly revenues rose to $2.75 billion from $2.62 billion last year.

On February 24, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about April 28, 2021 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

