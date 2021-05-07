Icahn Enterprises Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to limited partners was $159 million or $0.65 per unit compared to a loss of $1.36 billion or $6.34 per unit in the prior year.

Net revenues were $3.38 billion, compared to negative $60 million in the prior year.

The company declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about June 30, 2021 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.