Icahn Enterprises Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to limited partners was $159 million or $0.65 per unit compared to a loss of $1.36 billion or $6.34 per unit in the prior year.

Net revenues were $3.38 billion, compared to negative $60 million in the prior year.

The company declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about June 30, 2021 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

