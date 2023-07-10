Icahn Enterprises Spikes After Icahn Unties Indebtedness To IEP Stock Price

(RTTNews) - Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) are progressing more than 17 percent on Monday morning trade after confirming that the personal loans of Carl Icahn will be untied from the trading price of the company. Earlier in May, an investor alleged Icahn of inflating the valuation of IEP. In an SEC filing, Icahn has revealed the status of indebtedness.

Currently, shares are trading at $34.24, up 18.35 percent from the previous close of $28.86 on a volume of 2,959,519.

