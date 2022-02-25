Markets
IEP

Icahn Enterprises Slips To Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported Friday a net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises for the fourth quarter of $396 million or $1.72 per depositary unit, compared to net income of $146 million or $0.61 per depositary unit in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $2.31 billion from $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year. However, net sales soared to $2.82 billion from last year's $1.86 billion.

On Wednesday, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit, payable on or about April 27 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

The company said depositary unitholders will have until April 14, 2022 to make a timely election to receive either cash or additional depositary units.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, indicative net asset value increased by $1.6 billion to $5.12 billion, despite the headwinds, compared to $3.56 billion as of December 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IEP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular