Icahn Enterprises Q3 Loss Sharply Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to limited partners for the third quarter of $145 million or $0.55 per depositary unit, sharply narrower than $700 million or $3.14 per depositary unit in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter soared to $2.65 billion from $723 million in the same quarter last year.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit, payable on or about December 22, 2021 to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2021.

The company said depositary unitholders will have until December 10, 2021 to make a timely election to receive either cash or additional depositary units.

As of September 30, 2021, our estimate of indicative net asset value was $5.4 billion, compared to $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.8 billion.

