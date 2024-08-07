Icahn Enterprises Q2 Net Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported Wednesday a net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises for the second quarter of $331 million or $0.72 per depositary unit, wider than $269 million or $0.72 per depositary unit in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $2.20 billion from $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year. Net sales also decreased to $2.36 billion from last year's $2.68 billion.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $1.00 per depositary unit, payable on or about September 25, 2024, to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, indicative net asset value was $4.73 billion, down from $5.58 billion as of March 31, 2024.

