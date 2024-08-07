News & Insights

Markets
IEP

Icahn Enterprises Q2 Net Loss Widens

August 07, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) reported Wednesday a net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises for the second quarter of $331 million or $0.72 per depositary unit, wider than $269 million or $0.72 per depositary unit in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $2.20 billion from $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year. Net sales also decreased to $2.36 billion from last year's $2.68 billion.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $1.00 per depositary unit, payable on or about September 25, 2024, to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, indicative net asset value was $4.73 billion, down from $5.58 billion as of March 31, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.